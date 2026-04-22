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Genetec 2026 State of Physical Security Report Reveals Public Safety Priorities & Challenges

Survey results from Genetec’s 2026 State of Physical Security Report highlight the demand for integrated systems that improve response times and reduce investigative workload. Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they use security data to help keep officers safe.

from News/Media Release
April 22, 2026
Bar chart showing what police departments spend budget on for security.

Public safety agencies are primarily using physical security data to support frontline safety and real-time operations.

Credit:

Genetec

2 min to read
  • Genetec’s 2026 report identifies a strong need for integrated security systems to enhance response times and lessen investigative workloads.
  • The majority of survey respondents, nearly 90%, leverage security data for officer safety.
  • The report underscores public safety challenges and priorities by analyzing the usage of security technologies.

*Summarized by AI

Genetec, a global leader in enterprise physical security software, has released public safety-specific findings from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report. Responses from North American public safety professionals show a strong focus on officer safety, increased situational awareness, and faster response times, as agencies work to address rising demands with limited staffing.

Officer Safety & Situational Awareness

Genetec’s RTCC Solutions Put All the Data on One Screen

Public safety agencies are primarily using physical security data to support frontline safety and real-time operations. Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they use security data to help keep officers safe, while 81% rely on it to improve real-time situational awareness and collaboration between agencies.

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Responding to public safety emergencies was also cited as a top application (81%), highlighting the need for integrated data during time-critical situations.

Collecting & Sharing Digital Evidence

Collecting and sharing digital evidence remains a core use case, with 78% of respondents saying it helps save time during investigations. Together, these findings point to a shift toward more connected, intelligence-driven public safety operations.

“Public safety agencies are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources,” said Phil Malenscik, vertical account manager, public sector at Genetec. “By bringing together physical security data from multiple systems, officers can see the full picture more quickly, respond faster, and stay safer on the job. At the same time, automating routine tasks gives teams more time to focus on protecting their communities and making decisions that really matter.”

Officer Safety & Response Times

When asked which metrics justify physical security investments, increased officer safety ranked highest, cited by 63% of respondents. Faster response times (52%) and improved situational awareness (48%) followed closely, highlighting how agencies value a results-driven approach to security investments.

Acceleration of Investigations

Acceleration of investigations (41%) and shorter time to incident resolution (44%) were also noted, reflecting the importance of streamlined workflows and faster access to critical information during and after incidents.

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Staffing Constraints Still Top Challenge

Workforce limitations remain the biggest challenge facing public safety organizations. 44% of respondents cited lack of staff and the need to do more with less as their primary concern. Other challenges included keeping officers safe (16%) and conducting effective investigations using automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and video jointly (12%).

These constraints are driving interest in solutions that reduce investigative workload, improve information sharing, and enable agencies to operate more efficiently without compromising safety.

Read More: Genetec Showcases Its Latest Public Safety Innovations at IACP 2025


Topics:GenetecData ManagementData SecurityOfficer SafetyTechnology

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