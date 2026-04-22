Genetec 2026 State of Physical Security Report Reveals Public Safety Priorities & Challenges

Public safety agencies are primarily using physical security data to support frontline safety and real-time operations. Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they use security data to help keep officers safe, while 81% rely on it to improve real-time situational awareness and collaboration between agencies.

Genetec , a global leader in enterprise physical security software, has released public safety-specific findings from its 2026 State of Physical Security Report. Responses from North American public safety professionals show a strong focus on officer safety, increased situational awareness, and faster response times, as agencies work to address rising demands with limited staffing.

Responding to public safety emergencies was also cited as a top application (81%), highlighting the need for integrated data during time-critical situations.

Collecting & Sharing Digital Evidence

Collecting and sharing digital evidence remains a core use case, with 78% of respondents saying it helps save time during investigations. Together, these findings point to a shift toward more connected, intelligence-driven public safety operations.

“Public safety agencies are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources,” said Phil Malenscik, vertical account manager, public sector at Genetec. “By bringing together physical security data from multiple systems, officers can see the full picture more quickly, respond faster, and stay safer on the job. At the same time, automating routine tasks gives teams more time to focus on protecting their communities and making decisions that really matter.”

Officer Safety & Response Times

When asked which metrics justify physical security investments, increased officer safety ranked highest, cited by 63% of respondents. Faster response times (52%) and improved situational awareness (48%) followed closely, highlighting how agencies value a results-driven approach to security investments.

Acceleration of Investigations

Acceleration of investigations (41%) and shorter time to incident resolution (44%) were also noted, reflecting the importance of streamlined workflows and faster access to critical information during and after incidents.