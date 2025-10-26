Genetec Showcases Its Latest Public Safety Innovations at IACP 2025

Cloudrunner: New Mapping Tools for Faster Vehicle-Centric Investigations

Cloudrunner delivers vehicle-based investigative capabilities, enhanced by new mapping functionality features. These tools provide investigators with an intuitive way to visualize automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) data, uncover movement patterns, and locate vehicles of interest. The system also enables investigators to view all nearby connected Cloudrunner cameras and request access to third-party cameras directly from the interface.

Genetec said this strengthens collaboration and helps law enforcement agencies, businesses, and security stakeholders expand their investigative reach.

Clearance: Enhanced Collaboration with Digital Evidence Management

Clearance enables agencies to collect, manage, and securely share digital evidence, reducing reliance on DVDs and shared drives.

Clearance can support different sources of evidence, such as images, forensic data, video and audio recordings, documents, and license plate reports, all organized into cases to improve investigative efficiency.

The evidence can also be shared for collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.

Clearance supports multiple video formats that can be reviewed directly in a web browser and streamlines video requests through custom request forms and approval workflows. With encryption, configurable access controls, and built-in audit trails, agencies can ensure that sensitive evidence is accessible only to authorized users and that all activities are tracked to maintain the chain of custody, providing secure and reliable digital evidence management throughout an investigation.

Citigraf: Proactive Situational Awareness for Safe Cities

Citigraf consolidates city-wide sensor data – such as traffic cameras at intersections, community partner cameras, ALPRs at key city entry points, gunshot detection systems, automatic vehicle locator (AVL) units, and more – into a unified real-time crime center (RTCC) dashboard.

It allows operators to correlate Computer-Assisted Dispatch (CAD) calls with nearby camera recordings, providing greater insights into what’s happening before units arrive. Cybersecurity is built into the platform, and its scalable design allows agencies to adapt operations as infrastructure and safety needs evolve.

“With Cloudrunner, Citigraf, and Clearance, law enforcement professionals can unify their public safety efforts, extract actionable insights, and respond to incidents faster,” said Phil Malencsik, vertical account manager at Genetec. “These solutions help agencies improve operational efficiency, manage evidence securely, and strengthen collaboration, ultimately keeping communities safer.”



