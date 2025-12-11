Motorola Solutions and Google Let Android Users Share Live Video with 911 in Seconds

Android users can now share live video with 911 call handlers within seconds of connecting the call. Motorola Solutions’ 911 command center software, which is used by approximately 60% of North America’s public safety answering points (PSAPs), now integrates with Google’s Android Emergency Live Video, so callers can let first responders see their emergency with a single click.
“Visual context can change the entire trajectory of an emergency response, whether it’s coaching a parent on the Heimlich maneuver for a choking child or providing a lifeline during a home invasion when it’s unsafe to speak but the video can speak for you,” said Todd Piett, senior vice president of Command Center Software, Motorola Solutions. “We’re collaborating with Google to deploy this to PSAPs across North America at scale, giving 911 the eyes they need to help you when seconds count.”