Genetec Adds New Capabilities for Security Center SaaS Users

Genetec has launched new investigation capabilities in Genetec Security Center SaaS to reduce investigation time from hours to minutes across complex, multi-site, and multi-vendor environments.

February 11, 2026
February 11, 2026
Image of a persons hands on keyboard of laptop with screen that displays multiple images from security cameras

The new investigation capabilities added in Genetec Security Center SaaS bring together tools such as natural language search, similarity detection, entry and exit detection, contextual analysis, visual trajectory search, and case and evidence management into a unified investigative experience.



Genetec


  • Genetec has introduced enhanced investigation features to its Security Center SaaS platform.
  • The new capabilities aim to significantly reduce investigation times in security operations.
  • These improvements benefit users dealing with complex, multi-site, and multi-vendor security environments.



Genetec, a global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced new investigation capabilities in Genetec Security Center SaaS that help organizations resolve incidents faster and return to daily operations more quickly, even when investigations span multiple sites, systems, and camera vendors.

Security incidents often span across facilities, campuses, and geographies. They rely on footage and data from dozens or even thousands of cameras and devices from different vendors.

Meanwhile, investigators typically begin with only limited or incomplete information. Genetec said that closed systems built for single-vendor environments, combined with the disconnected nature of traditional investigation tools, make it difficult for teams to move quickly as investigations expand across sites, systems, and camera brands.

Building on the intelligent search capabilities introduced last year, Genetec is delivering an investigation experience that enables teams to work more efficiently in complex environments. By keeping evidence, decisions, and contextual information connected from the first incident report through to case closure, investigators avoid restarting searches or duplicating work as investigations evolve.

“When an incident occurs, security teams must act fast and follow the investigation wherever it leads, even with limited initial details,” said Anne Cécile Millot Tournier, product group director, Intelligent Automation, Genetec. “Unlike tools built for closed, single vendor systems, the new investigation capabilities in Security Center SaaS are built for enterprise environments, enabling teams to work across thousands of cameras, multiple sites, and mixed ecosystems without switching systems or launching separate searches as new leads emerge.”

Faster Investigations in Security Center SaaS

Investigations in Security Center SaaS are designed around how operators and investigators actually work.

Genetec’s RTCC Solutions Put All the Data on One Screen

An investigation may begin with a brief incident report and limited details, such as an approximate time or a partial description of a perpetrator’s clothing, such as a brand logo. Using enhanced natural language search powered by AI, investigators can turn everyday descriptions into actionable searches across video feeds from multiple sites and camera brands, then narrow results using contextual cues such as location, nearby activity, and what happened before and after an event.

As relevant footage is identified, investigators can validate and refine findings using a timeline preview.  This allows them to quickly scan video, confirm key moments, and narrow time ranges without loading or reviewing full recordings.

From there, investigators can follow people, vehicles, and objects across scenes, visualize movement using trajectory analysis, and understand how events unfolded over time, without reviewing hours of video.

Consolidation of Evidence

As an investigation progresses, evidence can be consolidated into a case, allowing investigators to build a complete picture of the incident.

Video clips, snapshots, and related material can be automatically organized chronologically, enriched with contextual information and tags, and presented as a coherent storyboard that shows how events connect. As part of the evolving investigation experience in Security Center SaaS, AI-assisted capabilities, including automated video clip summaries, help investigators quickly document what was captured, making it easier to finalize findings, share outcomes with stakeholders, and close cases efficiently.

Assisted capabilities, including automated summaries of video clips, help investigators quickly document what was captured, making it easier to finalize findings, share outcomes with stakeholders, and close cases efficiently.

Tools Like Natural Language Search

The new investigation capabilities bring together tools such as natural language search, similarity detection, entry and exit detection, contextual analysis, visual trajectory search, and case and evidence management into a unified investigative experience. Security professionals can move seamlessly from live monitoring into an active investigation, collect and review evidence, and securely share reliable findings with internal and external stakeholders, all from a single interface.

New Capabilities for Security Center SaaS Users

Beginning in February 2026, the new investigation capabilities will be introduced to Security Center SaaS users, with additional functionality rolling out on an ongoing basis. These will help organizations reduce investigation time from hours to minutes and return to daily operations more quickly once incidents are resolved, all while maintaining transparency and operator control over how conclusions are reached.

Q&A

Genetec has added new investigation capabilities to Security Center SaaS to optimize and expedite the investigation process.





