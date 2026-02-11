Versaterm Launches Innovation Summit for Public Safety Drone Operations

Designed as a hands-on, working summit for public safety leadership, the event brings together executive decision makers, command staff, and industry experts to explore how drones are deployed as force multipliers across modern public safety operations.

Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, will host the first annual DroneSense Innovation Summit by Versaterm on April 20-22, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“As drone programs become increasingly critical to public safety, leaders face a host of new challenges around deployment, governance and integration into their operations,” said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. “DroneSense has more data and insights on public safety drone flights than anyone else in the world. Insights about what matters to your community, the risks, the efficacy and the future challenges you will face. We’re excited to combine our perspectives with those of leading public safety experts, to share real-world lessons on deploying drones at scale and help leaders deliver safer scenes, faster responses, and better outcomes.”

Increased Drone Budgets

Drones play an increasingly pivotal role in public safety. Versaterm’s recent Public Safety Trends Survey found that most police leaders plan to increase their drone budgets over the next year.

Now, agencies face a new set of leadership challenges – navigating new regulatory restrictions, governing programs responsibly, integrating them into real-time operations, and ensuring they measurably improve officer safety, response efficiency, and community outcomes.

DroneSense Innovation Summit

To help agencies navigate this shift, the DroneSense Innovation Summit will enable agencies to learn how to lead, govern, and sustain programs that support real-time decision making, Drone as First Responder (DFR) models, and multi-agency coordination.

10 Tips for Starting a Drone as First Responder Program