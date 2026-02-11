Police Magazine Logo
MenuMENU
SearchSEARCH

Versaterm Launches Innovation Summit for Public Safety Drone Operations

The two-day DroneSense Innovation Summit by Versaterm will bring together public safety and industry experts to define best practices for scaling drone operations.

from News/Media Release
February 11, 2026
Clooudy sky background with a lot of blue, logo for DroneSense, and dates and location of an upcoming event.

Designed as a hands-on, working summit for public safety leadership, this event will bring together executive decision makers, command staff, and industry experts to explore how drones are deployed as force multipliers.

Credit:

Versaterm/POLICE

2 min to read

Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, will host the first annual DroneSense Innovation Summit by Versaterm on April 20-22, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Designed as a hands-on, working summit for public safety leadership, the event brings together executive decision makers, command staff, and industry experts to explore how drones are deployed as force multipliers across modern public safety operations.

Ad Loading...

“As drone programs become increasingly critical to public safety, leaders face a host of new challenges around deployment, governance and integration into their operations,” said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. “DroneSense has more data and insights on public safety drone flights than anyone else in the world. Insights about what matters to your community, the risks, the efficacy and the future challenges you will face. We’re excited to combine our perspectives with those of leading public safety experts, to share real-world lessons on deploying drones at scale and help leaders deliver safer scenes, faster responses, and better outcomes.”

Increased Drone Budgets

Drones play an increasingly pivotal role in public safety. Versaterm’s recent Public Safety Trends Survey found that most police leaders plan to increase their drone budgets over the next year.

Now, agencies face a new set of leadership challenges – navigating new regulatory restrictions, governing programs responsibly, integrating them into real-time operations, and ensuring they measurably improve officer safety, response efficiency, and community outcomes.

DroneSense Innovation Summit

To help agencies navigate this shift, the DroneSense Innovation Summit will enable agencies to learn how to lead, govern, and sustain programs that support real-time decision making, Drone as First Responder (DFR) models, and multi-agency coordination.

10 Tips for Starting a Drone as First Responder Program

Ad Loading...

The two-day summit blends executive-level sessions, case studies and scenario-driven discussions grounded in public safety deployments.

Attendees will engage with leaders who are defining real-world practices, participate in live flight demonstrations and dedicated sessions on the DroneSense platform workflows from pilot-level operations to command center coordination.

Beyond training sessions, the summit creates networking opportunities for public safety aviation professionals to compare programs and share tactics. The event includes evening gatherings and dedicated time for one-on-one conversations with their peers and product experts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85Bws6Paodc&t=1s


Topics:DronesDrones for First ResponseVersaterm Public SafetyPatrol

More Patrol

Thumnail for video series POLICE Topics, Tactics & Tips featuring a black background with police car lights and headline What Makes a Good LE Boot?
Patrolby Wayne ParhamFebruary 11, 2026

What Makes a Good LE Boot?

Learn what makes a boot good for police officers as POLICE visits with Kyle Ferdyn, of Garmont Tactical, who explains the features of boots and why each is needed in an LE boot.

Read More →
Red fabric background with blue and white Folds of Honor logo.
PatrolFebruary 4, 2026

Folds of Honor Opens Scholarship Application for Children and Spouses of Fallen or Disabled Service Members and First Responders

The application period for the Folds of Honor scholarship program is now open through the end of March. Scholarships support students from early education through postsecondary studies, easing the financial burden for families who have given so much in service to others.

Read More →
Closeup of hands reaching to pick up a ballistic helmet and a Team Wendy logo in a white box top center in the image.
PatrolFebruary 4, 2026

Team Wendy Now on GovX: Faster Verification and Discount Access for Eligible Professionals

With GovX verification now integrated directly into the Team Wendy checkout experience, eligible customers can confirm their status in just a few clicks and have the discount applied automatically.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
backgroudn image of desert with inset 5.11 logo and images of pant and boot.
PatrolJanuary 28, 2026

5.11 Debuts 2026 Footwear & Apparel at SHOT Show

5.11 showcased new apparel and footwear products during SHOT Show 2026, including new color options for the A/T Boa Lite Mid Boot and the Founder’s Jacket.

Read More →
Three tactical backpacks set against a desert background with an inset logo for 5.11.
PatrolJanuary 21, 2026

5.11 Debuts New Load-Bearing Gear at SHOT Show

5.11 launched a variety of new load-bearing gear, ranging from backpacks to chest packs, designed for training, travel, and everyday readiness, this week during SHOT Show 2026.

Read More →
Blue background with Streamlight logo at top and inset images of one handgun light, two rifle lights, and one handheld light.
PatrolJanuary 21, 2026

Streamlight Launches the Rechargeable TLR-3X & Other Lights at SHOT Show

Streamlight launched the TLR-3X and TLR-3X USB, two new weapon lights, and an assortment of other new lights during SHOT Show 2026.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
dark ballistic sunglasses against a blue smokey background
PatrolJanuary 21, 2026

EOTech & Fast Metal Introduce the EOTech Halen Ballistic Spectacle System

Built on the proven Halen platform, the new EOTech x Fast Metal Halen Ballistic Spectacle System is the only aluminum frame listed on the U.S. Army’s Authorized Protective Eyewear List.

Read More →
Black background, outline of Florida, headline 2 Officers Shot
Patrolby Wayne ParhamJanuary 14, 2026

2 Florida Officers Shot After Shots-Fired Call

Two officers were shot in Gainesville, Florida, by a man who police say was leaving an area where he had killed a man inside a business. The suspect exited his vehicle in what the chief termed an “ambush-style” attack.

Read More →
Blue-tinted background photo of hand hanging up an office phone and headline Richmond Heights PD: Harassment and Threats Will Be Addressed Accordingly
PatrolJanuary 14, 2026

Mistaken Identity: Ohio Police Department Harassed After ICE OIS

An Ohio police department has received harassing phone calls and social media messages because it has an officer with the same name as the ICE officer identified in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, officer-involved shooting.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Black background with POLICE logo, police light bar, and headline Top 10 Videos of 2025.
Patrolby Wayne ParhamJanuary 7, 2026

Top 10 POLICE Videos of 2025

What were the top videos published by POLICE in 2025? Many covered tactics and officer safety, while others came from booth visits at IACP in Denver, Colorado. In case you missed these, here are the top 10 videos.

Read More →
View All