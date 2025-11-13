POLICE Logo
Streamlight Marks 15 Years of Support for Breast Cancer Research Foundation With $20k Donation

In its 15th year of supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Streamlight donated $20,000 to help in the fight against cancer. Donations were generated through the sale of special Wedge XT models and other pink flashlights.

from News/Media Release
November 13, 2025
Pink Streamlight Wedge XT flashlight.

Streamlight raised $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through sales of specially marked pink flashlight models, including the Wedge XT.

Credit:

Streamlight

Streamlight continued its support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) with a $20,000 donation to help fund critical breast cancer research and prevention initiatives. This marks the company’s 15th consecutive year partnering with BCRF, with donations generated through sales of specially marked pink flashlight models through its Lights for a Cause program.

As the world’s largest private funder of breast cancer research, BCRF recently announced a record $74.75 million investment for the 2025–2026 year, supporting more than 260 scientists across 16 countries.

Streamlight Releases the Ultra-Thin Wedge SL

According to BCRF, every 14 seconds a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer somewhere in the world. In 2025, an estimated 42,170 women and 510 men are expected to die from the disease. Thanks to ongoing research, mortality rates have dropped by 44% since 1989.

Streamlight’s 2025 contribution was generated from sales of its pink products, including the Nano Light II keychain light and pink Wedge XT everyday carry light, with $1 and $3, respectively, donated from each sale.

“For 15 years, we’ve stood alongside the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their mission to advance lifesaving research,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight president. “This cause resonates deeply within our company. Our pink lights serve as a small but powerful way for Streamlight and our customers to honor survivors, remember those lost, and help drive progress toward a cure.”

Streamlight introduced its first pink lights in 2008 and said it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting BCRF’s efforts to prevent and treat breast cancer through innovation and education.

Read More: POLICE Product Test: Streamlight Wedge XT EDC Flashlight



Topics:StreamlightFlashlightsPatrol

