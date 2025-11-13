Streamlight Marks 15 Years of Support for Breast Cancer Research Foundation With $20k Donation

Streamlight continued its support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) with a $20,000 donation to help fund critical breast cancer research and prevention initiatives. This marks the company’s 15th consecutive year partnering with BCRF, with donations generated through sales of specially marked pink flashlight models through its Lights for a Cause program.
As the world’s largest private funder of breast cancer research, BCRF recently announced a record $74.75 million investment for the 2025–2026 year, supporting more than 260 scientists across 16 countries.