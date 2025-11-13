Streamlight Marks 15 Years of Support for Breast Cancer Research Foundation With $20k Donation

According to BCRF, every 14 seconds a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer somewhere in the world. In 2025, an estimated 42,170 women and 510 men are expected to die from the disease. Thanks to ongoing research, mortality rates have dropped by 44% since 1989.

Streamlight’s 2025 contribution was generated from sales of its pink products, including the Nano Light II keychain light and pink Wedge XT everyday carry light, with $1 and $3, respectively, donated from each sale.

“For 15 years, we’ve stood alongside the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in their mission to advance lifesaving research,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight president. “This cause resonates deeply within our company. Our pink lights serve as a small but powerful way for Streamlight and our customers to honor survivors, remember those lost, and help drive progress toward a cure.”

Streamlight introduced its first pink lights in 2008 and said it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting BCRF’s efforts to prevent and treat breast cancer through innovation and education.







