Streamlight Releases the Ultra-Thin Wedge SL

This everyday carry flashlight also features THRO mode, activated by a 3-second press, providing 500 lumens of maximum output. With the TEN-TAP programmable switch, you can customize your lighting experience by selecting the output modes to suit your needs.





“We created the Wedge SL as an ultra-portable lighting tool that doesn’t compromise on performance,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight president. “It’s low profile, rugged, and packed with features that make it ideal for both professional and everyday carry applications, including auto work and outdoor use.”

The Wedge SL features an unbreakable acrylic lens and a thin unibody design crafted from Type II MIL-Spec anodized aluminum. Powered by an integrated lithium polymer battery, the light recharges via USB-C and includes a four-level LED battery status indicator with charge alerts. Additional features include a stainless steel injection-molded pocket clip, multi-function tactile switch, and durable IPX4 water resistance with 1-meter impact testing.

Available in black, coyote, and silver, the Wedge SL is 5.65 inches long, 0.55 inches wide, 0.28 inches thick, and weighs 1.14 ounces.

Read More: A History of Streamlight and Its Growth in the LE Market





