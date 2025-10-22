Streamlight Releases the Ultra-Thin Wedge SL

Streamlight, a leading provider of high-performance lighting , introduced the Wedge SL, an ultra-thin, USB-C rechargeable inspection light designed for users who want pocketable power without compromise. Built for versatility, the Wedge SL transitions effortlessly from everyday tasks to outdoor exploration and precision work in tight spaces.
With a tail switch that is engineered for one-handed operation, you can choose between momentary and constant-on lighting modes. High mode delivers 100 lumens, 300 candela, and a 35-meter beam distance, and Low mode has an output of 50 lumens, 150 candela, and a 24-meter beam distance.