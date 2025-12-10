POLICE Logo
MenuMENU
SearchSEARCH

Police & Fire Championships Expands Athlete Eligibility

The US Police & Fire Championships is now open to all employees – sworn, civilian, administrative, technical, and support staff – who work directly for an eligible public safety agency.

by News/Media Release
December 10, 2025
image of men on bicycles and women competing in martial arts and a log for the US Police & Fire Championships

This expansion recognizes that today’s public safety mission is carried out by a broad, interconnected team, and the California Police Athletic Federation welcomes more of those dedicated professionals into the games.

Credit:

California Police Athletic Federation

2 min to read

The California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting physical fitness and camaraderie among first responders, announces a major expansion of athlete eligibility for the United States Police & Fire Championships (USPFC).

The USPFC will open participating to all employees – sworn, civilian, administrative, technical and support staff – who work directly for an eligible public safety agency.

Ad Loading...

This expansion recognizes that today’s public safety mission is carried out by a broad, interconnected team, and California Police Athletic Federation welcomes more of those dedicated professionals into the games.

“The United States Police & Fire Championships have always been rooted in celebrating the dedication, discipline, and unity of our nation’s public safety professionals,” said James King, president of the California Police Athletic Federation. “By broadening eligibility, we are acknowledging that today’s public safety mission is carried out by a wide range of skilled individuals including many of whom work behind the scenes with unwavering commitment. We are proud to welcome these professionals into the games moving forward.”

While traditional eligibility for sworn officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and long-serving volunteers remains unchanged, this update marks a significant step forward. Non-sworn and civilian employees, including full-time, part-time, and retired staff with ten or more years of service, are now invited to compete – provided they are directly employed by an eligible agency and are in good standing.

By widening the eligibility criteria, CPAF is strengthening the spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity that defines the USPFC and ensuring that all who contribute to the safety and resilience of our communities have the opportunity to stand on the field and be celebrated.

For nearly six decades, the USPFC has united thousands of athletes from law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical response, customs, corrections, and related fields. The expansion of eligibility marks an exciting new chapter in the event’s history, reinforcing its mission to promote physical fitness, sportsmanship, and community across the broad spectrum of public safety professions.

Ad Loading...

Registration for the 2026 United States Police & Fire Championships opens in January 2026. To register or learn more about event eligibility, visit www.cpaf.org.

Topics:California agenciesCompetitionsPatrol

More Patrol

Thumbnail for video series POLICE Topics, Tactic & TIps against a black background and an illuminated police car light bar. Headline for Tips for Watching the Hands
Sponsoredby Wayne ParhamDecember 5, 2025

Tips for Watching the Hands

How can officers better “watch the hands”? Mike Willis, Law Enforcement National Training and Program Director for the US Deputy Sheriff's Association, shares some tips.

Read More →
Thumbnail for video series POLICE Topics, Tactics & Tips with yellow headline 10 Tips for Felony/High-Risk Stops.
Sponsoredby Wayne ParhamDecember 3, 2025

10 Tips for Felony/High-Risk Stops

What steps can officers take to stay safer during felony or high-risk vehicle stops? Here are 10 tips from Mike Willis, Law Enforcement National Training and Program Director for the US Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Read More →
Screenshot of compute screen showing a blurred license plate compared to an image where the image has been enhanced to show the numbers and letters.
Patrolby Edited by StaffNovember 25, 2025

Amped Highlights Power Behind Amped FIVE Software

Amped FIVE empowers you to advance your investigations with confidence and precision, from the crime scene all the way to the courtroom.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Background orange tinted image of southern California with pushpin marking Burbank. Headline reads K-9 Killed by Gunman, Burbank Police Department
PatrolNovember 24, 2025

Police K-9 Killed, Suspect Dies in Shootout with Cops

A Burbank Police Department K-9 was fatally shot over the weekend by a passenger who fled on foot from a traffic stop. The armed suspect was killed in a shootout with officers.

Read More →
Thumbnail image with blue and red police lights against a black background, large POLICE logo, headline for From the Show Floor: InVeris
Patrolby Wayne ParhamNovember 23, 2025

From the Show Floor: InVeris

In this video, learn about how InVeris provides training to law enforcement, including customized augmented reality scenarios. The augmented reality system can scan up to 10,000 square feet of real-life environments and create a curriculum based on those spaces.

Read More →
Thumbnail image for video series POLICE From the Show Floor featuring Polaris Government & Defense.
Patrolby Wayne ParhamNovember 19, 2025

From the Show Floor: Polaris Government & Defense

Learn about Polaris Government & Defense in this video as POLICE visits their show booth to discover their side-by-sides and the advantages they provide for agencies.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
2026 ford police brochure
SponsoredNovember 17, 2025

2026 Ford Pro™ Police & Special Service Vehicles Guide is Available for Download

Ford Pro™ meets the needs of law-enforcement agencies

Read More →
black background width image of police lights in middle and headline Dashcam Video Officers rescue Man from Burning Car
PatrolNovember 17, 2025

Dashcam Video Shows Officers Rescue Man from Burning Car

Dashcam video released by a New Jersey police department shows two of its officers rescuing an unconscious man from a burning car after a crash.

Read More →
blue background with image of a red dot sight and also second image of the red dot on a handgun lower right
PatrolNovember 17, 2025

Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT Named Red Dot of the Year

The Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT system has been named Red Dot of the Year by Guns & Ammo magazine. The new optic system was introduced in January 2025.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Thumbnail for video series POLICE From the Show Floor, with headline text featuring Axon
Patrolby Wayne ParhamNovember 16, 2025

From the Show Floor: Axon

Join POLICE as we visit with Abi Stock, of Axon, to learn about the company’s latest technology offerings, such as Axon Assistant, Form One, and the DFR integration with Skydio.

Read More →
View All