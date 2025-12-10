Police & Fire Championships Expands Athlete Eligibility

This expansion recognizes that today’s public safety mission is carried out by a broad, interconnected team, and California Police Athletic Federation welcomes more of those dedicated professionals into the games.

“The United States Police & Fire Championships have always been rooted in celebrating the dedication, discipline, and unity of our nation’s public safety professionals,” said James King, president of the California Police Athletic Federation. “By broadening eligibility, we are acknowledging that today’s public safety mission is carried out by a wide range of skilled individuals including many of whom work behind the scenes with unwavering commitment. We are proud to welcome these professionals into the games moving forward.”

While traditional eligibility for sworn officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and long-serving volunteers remains unchanged, this update marks a significant step forward. Non-sworn and civilian employees, including full-time, part-time, and retired staff with ten or more years of service, are now invited to compete – provided they are directly employed by an eligible agency and are in good standing.

By widening the eligibility criteria, CPAF is strengthening the spirit of camaraderie and inclusivity that defines the USPFC and ensuring that all who contribute to the safety and resilience of our communities have the opportunity to stand on the field and be celebrated.

For nearly six decades, the USPFC has united thousands of athletes from law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical response, customs, corrections, and related fields. The expansion of eligibility marks an exciting new chapter in the event’s history, reinforcing its mission to promote physical fitness, sportsmanship, and community across the broad spectrum of public safety professions.