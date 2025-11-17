POLICE Logo
Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT Named Red Dot of the Year

The Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT system has been named Red Dot of the Year by Guns & Ammo magazine. The new optic system was introduced in January 2025.

from News/Media Release
November 17, 2025
blue background with image of a red dot sight and also second image of the red dot on a handgun lower right
Credit:

Aimpoint/POLICE

Aimpoint, a leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sighting technology, is proud to announce that the Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT system has been named Red Dot of the Year by Guns & Ammo magazine.

The prestigious annual awards recognize the most significant new products in the firearms industry, and the AIMPOINT COA + A-CUT interface, introduced in January 2025, was selected for its superior performance and revolutionary design.

Developed to deliver unmatched speed, precision, and reliability, the Aimpoint COA + A-CUT system redefines integration between optic and firearm platform. The Guns & Ammo editorial team praised the COA + A-CUT for its rugged construction, intuitive and secure mounting interface, and superior optical clarity — hallmarks of Aimpoint’s standards in excellence and innovation.

“Receiving Guns & Ammo’s Red Dot of the Year award is a tremendous honor,” said Thane Smith, president, Aimpoint .  “The COA + A-CUT represents the next evolution of Aimpoint technology — establishing a commitment to the concealed carry market. Built on decades of experience and direct input from professional users, we’re proud to see it recognized by such a respected legacy publication.”

Each year, Guns & Ammo evaluates hundreds of new products based on performance, innovation, and value. The Aimpoint COA + A-CUT was selected after rigorous field testing and editorial review, reinforcing the company’s reputation for reliability and precision under the most demanding conditions.

“Aimpoint continues to set the standard for red dot optics,” said Eric Poole, editor, Guns & Ammo. “The innovative design, materials, manufacturing quality, and demonstrated reliability made the A-CUT and COA red-dot sight system a clear winner.”

Read More: Aimpoint Celebrates 50 Years


Topics:AimpointOpticsPistol OpticsRed-Dot SightsPatrol

