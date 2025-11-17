Aimpoint COA optic + A-CUT Named Red Dot of the Year

Developed to deliver unmatched speed, precision, and reliability, the Aimpoint COA + A-CUT system redefines integration between optic and firearm platform. The Guns & Ammo editorial team praised the COA + A-CUT for its rugged construction, intuitive and secure mounting interface, and superior optical clarity — hallmarks of Aimpoint’s standards in excellence and innovation.

“Receiving Guns & Ammo’s Red Dot of the Year award is a tremendous honor,” said Thane Smith, president, Aimpoint . “The COA + A-CUT represents the next evolution of Aimpoint technology — establishing a commitment to the concealed carry market. Built on decades of experience and direct input from professional users, we’re proud to see it recognized by such a respected legacy publication.”

Each year, Guns & Ammo evaluates hundreds of new products based on performance, innovation, and value. The Aimpoint COA + A-CUT was selected after rigorous field testing and editorial review, reinforcing the company’s reputation for reliability and precision under the most demanding conditions.

“Aimpoint continues to set the standard for red dot optics,” said Eric Poole, editor, Guns & Ammo. “The innovative design, materials, manufacturing quality, and demonstrated reliability made the A-CUT and COA red-dot sight system a clear winner.”

