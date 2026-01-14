2 Florida Officers Shot After Shots-Fired Call

Moya said officers arrived within a minute and discovered a suspect had been identified, and he was in a red vehicle attempting to leave the call location. Officers in marked police cars got behind the suspect vehicle, which stopped.

“Immediately, the subject stopped his vehicle and absolutely assaulted our officers and met them with gunfire in an ambush-style attack,” Moya said. “Our officers, by the grace of God, were able to engage the suspect in a violent exchange of gun violence, resulting in the death of the assailant who passed on scene.”

Gunfire struck one officer in the lower extremity and the other in the upper extremity, according to the chief, who also explained he expects both officers to fully recover from their injuries.

The two wounded officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and other officers began a search of the area, Moya continued.

“Information that we had received took us to a nearby business, a lumber yard, where the initial suspect was seen entering. We sadly discovered a subject inside of the business that was also deceased, suffered a gunshot wound as well,” the chief explained.