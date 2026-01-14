Police Magazine Logo
2 Florida Officers Shot After Shots-Fired Call

Two officers were shot in Gainesville, Florida, by a man who police say was leaving an area where he had killed a man inside a business. The suspect exited his vehicle in what the chief termed an “ambush-style” attack.

January 14, 2026
Two Gainesville, Florida, officers were shot Wednesday morning when they stopped a suspect following a shots-fired call. The two officers will recover; however, the officers returned fire and killed the armed suspect.

In a media briefing streamed by the Gainesville Police Department, Chief Nelson Moya provided details of the morning’s events, which began around 7:56 a.m. when police received a 911 shots-fired call, and officers responded.

Moya said officers arrived within a minute and discovered a suspect had been identified, and he was in a red vehicle attempting to leave the call location. Officers in marked police cars got behind the suspect vehicle, which stopped.

“Immediately, the subject stopped his vehicle and absolutely assaulted our officers and met them with gunfire in an ambush-style attack,” Moya said. “Our officers, by the grace of God, were able to engage the suspect in a violent exchange of gun violence, resulting in the death of the assailant who passed on scene.”

Gunfire struck one officer in the lower extremity and the other in the upper extremity, according to the chief, who also explained he expects both officers to fully recover from their injuries.

The two wounded officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and other officers began a search of the area, Moya continued.

“Information that we had received took us to a nearby business, a lumber yard, where the initial suspect was seen entering. We sadly discovered a subject inside of the business that was also deceased, suffered a gunshot wound as well,” the chief explained.

He said police are confident that the suspect who shot the two officers is the same person who parked nearby and walked to the lumberyard and fatally shot the victim, then entered his car and attempted to leave as officers arrived.

Topics:Officer-Involved ShootingsShots Fired at Officersofficer shotFlorida agenciesPatrol

