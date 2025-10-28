2026 US Police and Fire Championships to Unite First Responders in San Diego for 59th Annual Event

“The US Police and Fire Championships celebrate the unwavering dedication of our nation’s first responders while promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie,” said James King, president of the California Police Athletic Federation. “As we enter the 59th year of these games, the California Police Athletic Federation is proud to continue this tradition and looks forward to an inspiring week of competition in San Diego.”

Olympic-Style Events

The USPFC offers a diverse lineup of over 35 Olympic-style events, including team sports like baseball and soccer, as well as individual competitions such as track and field, archery, and bench press.

Other sports include billiards, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, dodgeball, indoor rowing, tennis, and more, showcasing the wide breadth of competitive opportunities available to athletes.

This year, the event will also include new competitions, to be announced soon, further promoting unity among law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other emergency responders while showcasing their physical prowess and dedication.

The USPFC traces its roots back to 1967, when it was originally known as the “California Police Olympics.”

Founded in San Diego by Police Lieutenant Veon “Duke” Nyhus, the event was created to promote physical fitness and camaraderie among law enforcement officers. Duke recognized that fostering sport and fitness was not only a way to improve overall health but also an effective means to reduce stress and enhance professional abilities.

Today, the championships continue this legacy, bringing together law enforcement officers, firefighters, and other emergency responders from across the nation to compete.

Participants Both Active & Retired

Each year, thousands of athletes from law enforcement, firefighting, emergency medical services, customs, and corrections come together to compete.

Participants include both active and retired full-time personnel from eligible agencies, as well as 9-1-1 dispatchers, detention and custodial officers, crime scene investigators, lifeguards, and volunteer and part-time firefighters. Representing a wide range of public safety roles, these dedicated individuals compete across numerous Olympic-style events, exemplifying the human spirit at its finest.

The US Police & Fire Championships are one of three events that the California Police Athletic Federation presents in addition to the bi-annual World Police & Fire Games and the First Responders Relay.

Registration for participation in the 2026 US Police & Fire Championships opens in January 2026. To sign up or to learn more about the California Police Athletic Federation and its games, visit the CPAF website .



