Steiner’s T1Xi Selected as Top Performer in Texas DPS Optic Evaluation

Steiner Optics’ T1Xi was selected as the top-performing red dot in the recent Texas Department of Public Safety optic evaluation.

by News/Media Release
December 10, 2025
white background with four views of a rifle red dot sight.

Engineered for professional use, the T1Xi features crystal-clear Steiner glass and three reticle options—60 MOA circle with 2 MOA dot, standalone 60 MOA circle, or standalone 2 MOA dot.

Credit:

Steiner Optics

2 min to read

The Steiner Optics T1Xi has been recognized as the top-performing red dot rifle optic in a recent Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) evaluation.

Conducted as part of a statewide effort to equip officers with the most reliable sighting system available, the test sought a non-magnified red-dot optic capable of consistent performance under extreme operational conditions while meeting demanding requirements for ruggedness, battery life, zero retention, night-vision compatibility, and compatibility with the agency’s issued patrol rifles.

Texas DPS Evaluation

Steiner said the evaluation process was exhaustive, objective, and purpose-built for law enforcement.

Optics were assessed through verification of construction quality, specifications, warranty, battery access, control function, mechanical precision, and mounting integrity.

They were then subjected to a series of environmental, durability, and reliability trials, including:

  • Battery replacement zero-retention test
  • Extreme temperature exposure (–20°F to +160°F)
  • Multiple 60" drop impacts onto concrete
  • Saltwater immersion and corrosion inspection
  • Sand exposure
  • 5,000-round live-fire endurance for qualifying models

Steiner T1Xi Outperformed Others

At every stage, zero retention, structural durability, clarity, and control functionality were rigorously measured. The Steiner T1Xi consistently outperformed all other models, emerging as the most reliable, durable, and duty-ready optic submitted.

Features of the Steiner T1Xi

Engineered for professional use, the T1Xi features crystal-clear Steiner glass and three reticle options—60 MOA circle with 2 MOA dot, standalone 60 MOA circle, or standalone 2 MOA dot—providing both speed and precision from close quarters to extended ranges. A wide 24mm objective lens ensures an unobstructed field of view, while the optic’s lightweight 5.36-oz build minimizes burden on the rifle.

With 11 illumination settings, including two night-vision compatible modes, officers can confidently operate the T1Xi in any lighting environment. The optic is nitrogen-filled, waterproof, fog-proof, and boasts a 50,000-hour battery life, ensuring long-term readiness for duty.

Topics:SteinerOpticsTexas agenciesWeapons

