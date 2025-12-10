Steiner’s T1Xi Selected as Top Performer in Texas DPS Optic Evaluation

The Steiner Optics T1Xi has been recognized as the top-performing red dot rifle optic in a recent Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) evaluation.

Conducted as part of a statewide effort to equip officers with the most reliable sighting system available, the test sought a non-magnified red-dot optic capable of consistent performance under extreme operational conditions while meeting demanding requirements for ruggedness, battery life, zero retention, night-vision compatibility, and compatibility with the agency’s issued patrol rifles.