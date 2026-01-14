Caswell Live Fire Spins Off from InVeris

Established in 1926, Caswell has consistently set the global standard for safety, reliability, and technological advancement in live fire systems. Over the past 100 years, Caswell has developed pioneering solutions that support military, law enforcement, and commercial clients worldwide, earning a reputation for excellence and integrity.

New Beginnings: Caswell Live Fire’s Independence

The spin-off from InVeris empowers Caswell Live Fire to focus exclusively on its core strengths and the evolving needs of its customers. As an independent entity, Caswell Live Fire will continue to deliver cutting-edge products, unmatched service, and innovative solutions, while exploring new partnerships and opportunities for growth. The company also plans to relocate its operations to a standalone facility near InVeris’ headquarters in north metro Atlanta, ensuring full alignment across its portfolio of products and solutions.

New Leadership

InVeris also announces today the appointment of Shannon Medina as general manager of Caswell Live Fire. Medina brings nearly 30 years of live fire industry experience to this role. She began her Caswell career in 1997 and progressed through the organization working in operations, engineering and program management before Meggitt’s acquisition of the company. With the company’s move to Atlanta she spent two decades leading program management, business development and sales for Meggitt Training Systems and InVeris.