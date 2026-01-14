Police Magazine Logo
Caswell Live Fire Spins Off from InVeris

Caswell Live Fire has spun off from parent company InVeris, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Caswell’s founding. Over the past 100 years, Caswell has developed pioneering solutions that support military, law enforcement, and commercial clients worldwide.

January 14, 2026
Established in 1926, Caswell has consistently set the global standard for safety, reliability, and technological advancement in live fire systems.

Caswell Live Fire, the leader in shooting range design, development and service, proudly announces its official spin-off from parent company InVeris, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Caswell’s founding. This milestone marks a new chapter in a storied legacy as it embarks on a journey of renewed independence and innovation in the field of live fire technology.

A Century of Excellence

Established in 1926, Caswell has consistently set the global standard for safety, reliability, and technological advancement in live fire systems. Over the past 100 years, Caswell has developed pioneering solutions that support military, law enforcement, and commercial clients worldwide, earning a reputation for excellence and integrity.

New Beginnings: Caswell Live Fire’s Independence

The spin-off from InVeris empowers Caswell Live Fire to focus exclusively on its core strengths and the evolving needs of its customers. As an independent entity, Caswell Live Fire will continue to deliver cutting-edge products, unmatched service, and innovative solutions, while exploring new partnerships and opportunities for growth. The company also plans to relocate its operations to a standalone facility near InVeris’ headquarters in north metro Atlanta, ensuring full alignment across its portfolio of products and solutions.

New Leadership

InVeris also announces today the appointment of Shannon Medina as general manager of Caswell Live Fire. Medina brings nearly 30 years of live fire industry experience to this role. She began her Caswell career in 1997 and progressed through the organization working in operations, engineering and program management before Meggitt’s acquisition of the company. With the company’s move to Atlanta she spent two decades leading program management, business development and sales for Meggitt Training Systems and InVeris.

Commitment to Innovation and Customer Success

“This is a defining moment for Caswell,” Medina said. “As we celebrate 100 years of pioneering success, our independence allows us to accelerate innovation, deepen our customer relationships, and reaffirm our commitment to excellence in every facet of our business while maintaining the standard set for mission readiness and success our parent company InVeris has set for us.”

“Relaunching Caswell Live Fire by InVeris will unlock focused investment, streamlined execution, and a clearer path to growth for both Caswell Live Fire and fats® Simulation. This structure lets us scale manufacturing, deepen customer support, and accelerate product development, while preserving the innovation, quality and dependability that defines InVeris,” said Clyde Tuggle, chief executive officer of InVeris.

InVeris Key Milestones

Key InVeris Milestones include:

  • 1926: Caswell founded
  • 1984: FATS (Firearms Training Systems) founded
  • 2003: Meggitt acquires Caswell
  • 2006: Meggitt acquires FATS
  • 2008: Meggitt Training Systems becomes the world leader in Integrated Live Fire and Simulation Training Technology
  • 2020: Meggitt Training Systems acquired by Pine Island Capital and rebranded it as InVeris
  • 2024: The FATS brand of simulation products and solutions celebrates 40 years
  • 2026: InVeris relaunches Caswell Live Fire and celebrates a new century of innovation for its entire continuum of products and solutions

InVeris Mission

InVeris is redefining the future of national security, global defense and public safety. For more than a century, the company has been a pioneer in all facets of the sector – from Caswell’s invention of the world’s first target retrieval system in 1926 to FATS’ introduction of the first interactive firearms training simulator. Today, InVeris is fusing this legacy with transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Training-as-a-Service (TaaS).

InVeris’ brands, Caswell Live Fire and FATS Simulation, are leading the way into a new era of readiness by not just preparing for tomorrow, but shaping it with platforms designed for confidence, precision, and tactical dominance – ensuring that every mission begins with readiness and ends with success.

Watch: From the Show Floor: InVeris


